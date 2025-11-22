Gaza’s silent little graves grow even in ‘ceasefire’, 67 children lost: UN

Even under the fragile veil of a United States-brokered ceasefire, death continues to stalk Gaza’s youngest. At least 67 Palestinian children have been killed since the truce came into effect last month, UNICEF said on Friday — a toll that lays bare the grim truth that, in Gaza, even ceasefires offer no certainty of life.

UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires delivered the sombre numbers in Geneva, his voice thick with disbelief. Among the dead, he said, was a baby girl killed in an Israeli air strike on her family home in Khan Younis on Thursday, and seven other children killed just a day earlier in a sweep of Israeli attacks across the Strip, the Al Jazeera reported.

“This is during an agreed ceasefire. The pattern is staggering,” Pires said. “These are not statistics. Each was a child with a family, a dream, a life — suddenly cut short.”

Since the war erupted in October 2023, Gaza’s children have stood at its brutal epicentre. More than 64,000 of them have been killed or wounded in just over a year — a level of devastation that, as reported by the Al Jazeera, has few parallels in modern memory.

Save the Children added another chilling layer this week: an average of 475 children in Gaza now suffer life-altering disabilities every month — brain injuries, severe burns, shattered limbs.