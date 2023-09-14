Argentina shuts down Nazi and antisemitic publisher

Federal police in Argentina have raided and shuttered a publisher that sold books with Nazi and antisemitic content online, authorities said on Wednesday.

Offiicals described the haul of over 230 books as a "historic seizure" of Nazi propaganda.

What police said about the Nazi propaganda

Following a two-year probe, law enforcement officers raided a printing press run out of a home in suburban Buenos Aires' San Isidro. They found publications bearing swastikas and markings of the SS paramilitary group — which played a key role in enforcing Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler's ideologies.

"We're still astonished by the amount of material from what is truly a printing press for the dissemination and sale of Nazi symbolism, books and indoctrination," Police Commissioner General Carlos Alejandro Namandu said in a statement.

One person was arrested.