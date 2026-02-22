Armed man shot dead after breaching security at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort
Intruder carrying shotgun and gas can killed by agents; president was at White House during early-morning incident
An armed man in his early 20s was shot and killed by US Secret Service agents after driving into the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in the early hours of Sunday.
The breach occurred at around 1.30 am as another vehicle was exiting the property, according to the Secret Service.
Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the agency, said the man — who was from North Carolina — was carrying a shotgun and a gas can when he entered the grounds. A box for the weapon was later recovered from his vehicle.
The man had reportedly been declared missing by his family days earlier. Investigators believe he travelled south to Florida and obtained the shotgun en route.
Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect entered near the north gate of the property before being confronted by two Secret Service agents and a sheriff’s deputy.
“He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with them. At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Bradshaw told reporters. The agents and deputy then “fired their weapons to neutralise the threat.”
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not publicly identified him.
Officials said President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at the White House at the time of the incident. Trump frequently spends weekends at Mar-a-Lago, but was not present during the breach.
The FBI has asked residents living near the estate to review any home security footage that might assist investigators. Authorities are working to establish a motive and compile a psychological profile of the suspect. When asked whether the individual was previously known to law enforcement, Bradshaw said, “Not right now.”
The latest security scare comes amid a series of threats and violent incidents involving Trump and other political figures.
Trump survived two reported assassination attempts during the 2024 presidential campaign. In one case, a man identified as Ryan Routh was spotted aiming a rifle through shrubbery at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club while the president was playing a round. A Secret Service agent opened fire, forcing the suspect to drop his weapon. Routh was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
In a separate incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, a gunman fired eight shots at a campaign rally before being killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper.
The Mar-a-Lago breach occurred just a few miles from Trump’s West Palm Beach club, underscoring persistent security concerns in the area.
The incident also unfolds against a backdrop of rising political violence in the United States over the past year. Recent high-profile cases have included the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk; the killing of a Democratic leader in the Minnesota state House and her husband, alongside the shooting of another lawmaker and his wife; and an arson attack at the official residence of Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro.
Just five days ago, a Georgia man armed with a shotgun was arrested as he ran towards the west side of the US Capitol, further heightening concerns over threats to elected officials and political institutions.
The White House referred all questions regarding Sunday’s incident to the Secret Service and the FBI. Investigators say the motive behind the Mar-a-Lago breach remains under investigation.
With AP/PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines