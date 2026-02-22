Armed man shot dead after breaching security at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

An armed man in his early 20s was shot and killed by US Secret Service agents after driving into the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in the early hours of Sunday.

The breach occurred at around 1.30 am as another vehicle was exiting the property, according to the Secret Service.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the agency, said the man — who was from North Carolina — was carrying a shotgun and a gas can when he entered the grounds. A box for the weapon was later recovered from his vehicle.

The man had reportedly been declared missing by his family days earlier. Investigators believe he travelled south to Florida and obtained the shotgun en route.

Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect entered near the north gate of the property before being confronted by two Secret Service agents and a sheriff’s deputy.

“He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with them. At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Bradshaw told reporters. The agents and deputy then “fired their weapons to neutralise the threat.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not publicly identified him.

Officials said President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at the White House at the time of the incident. Trump frequently spends weekends at Mar-a-Lago, but was not present during the breach.