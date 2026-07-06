‘AI at runaway speed’: United Nations launches first global AI dialogue

"AI systems are no longer tools awaiting instruction," he said. "They are writing code, acting online and making choices with less and less human oversight."

He warned that human institutions are ill-equipped for a future in which machines increasingly make decisions that affect people's lives.

The UN chief also sounded the alarm over the concentration of AI power, noting that the computing capacity, data and talent behind the world's most advanced AI systems remain concentrated in a handful of companies and countries, leaving much of the world excluded from decisions that will shape its future.

"When power imbalances are hard-wired into technology, inequality becomes part of the code," he said.

Guterres further warned that AI poses an unprecedented challenge to truth itself.

"A machine-enabled lie can now persuade as effectively as the truth—and authentic evidence can be dismissed as fake," he said, cautioning that such developments threaten the integrity of the global information ecosystem.

Rejecting the notion that the debate is about embracing or fearing AI, Guterres said the real choice is between governing the technology responsibly or allowing it to evolve unchecked.

"The choice before us is not between faith in AI and fear of it. It is between governing by design — and drifting by default," he said.

Calling for collective responsibility, he urged governments to act with urgency, technology companies to match their immense power with accountability, and scientists to continue providing independent evidence to guide policymaking.

Earlier, UN under-secretary-general and special envoy for digital and emerging technologies Amandeep Singh Gill described the gathering as "a turning point — not just for AI governance, but for how the international community responds to transformative technology".

Gill said the Global Digital Compact, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2024, together with the IISPAI, has created two unprecedented global mechanisms—an independent scientific panel to assess AI's risks and opportunities, and a worldwide dialogue where every government has an equal voice.

General Assembly president Annalena Baerbock echoed the call for a human-centric approach to AI, saying the dialogue is about much more than regulating technology.

"This Global Dialogue is not merely about regulating a technology," she said. "It is about defining a shared vision in which technological progress goes hand in hand with human dignity, equity and sustainable development."

Over the coming days, delegates will deliberate on narrowing the global AI divide, strengthening international cooperation and ensuring robust human oversight of increasingly autonomous AI systems, as the UN seeks to build a governance framework that keeps one of history's most powerful technologies aligned with humanity's collective interests.

With IANS inputs