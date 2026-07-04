AI hiring grows 16% in IT sector despite overall decline in recruitment: Report
Demand for artificial intelligence talent continues to outpace broader technology hiring as firms invest in specialised skills amid industry slowdown
Hiring for artificial intelligence (AI) roles in India's information technology (IT) sector grew 16 per cent year-on-year in June, significantly outpacing overall recruitment in the industry, which declined 3 per cent during the same period, according to the latest JobSpeak report released by job portal Naukri on Friday.
The report, based on job listings from more than 150,000 companies on the platform, points to a growing focus among technology firms on AI capabilities even as the broader IT sector continues to grapple with subdued hiring.
India's Rs 26 lakh crore (around USD 315 billion) IT industry has been facing headwinds as global clients remain cautious about technology spending amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment. At the same time, the rapid adoption of AI has prompted companies to reassess their traditional business models and workforce requirements.
"The divergence between AI and overall IT hiring is important because it shows where tech companies are still investing. AI is increasingly becoming a core capability area, especially as demand shifts towards more senior and specialised talent," Hitesh Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer of Info Edge, which owns Naukri, said.
The findings reflect a broader shift in hiring priorities across the technology industry, with companies focusing on high-value AI skills while moderating recruitment in conventional software services roles.
The trend is in line with recent comments by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter, which said last month that hiring across the IT industry is expected to slow as companies increasingly deploy AI to improve productivity and automate routine work. TCS has indicated that it is moving towards a future workforce comprising an equal number of employees and AI agents.
The company has already undertaken significant workforce rationalisation over the past year. Last July, TCS reduced its workforce by more than 12,000 employees, while its net headcount declined by over 23,000 during the financial year ended March 2026.
The JobSpeak report also highlighted growing demand for AI skills beyond the technology sector. Across 14 industries tracked by the survey, hiring for AI and machine learning roles increased 25 per cent year-on-year, underscoring the expanding adoption of AI across the economy.
Among non-technology industries, the insurance and consumer goods sectors recorded the strongest growth in hiring during the month, suggesting continued recruitment momentum despite broader economic uncertainties.
The data indicates that while overall hiring remains under pressure in parts of the IT industry, companies continue to prioritise investment in AI talent as they adapt to changing technology requirements and evolving business needs.