AI hiring grows 16% in IT sector despite overall decline in recruitment: Report

Hiring for artificial intelligence (AI) roles in India's information technology (IT) sector grew 16 per cent year-on-year in June, significantly outpacing overall recruitment in the industry, which declined 3 per cent during the same period, according to the latest JobSpeak report released by job portal Naukri on Friday.

The report, based on job listings from more than 150,000 companies on the platform, points to a growing focus among technology firms on AI capabilities even as the broader IT sector continues to grapple with subdued hiring.

India's Rs 26 lakh crore (around USD 315 billion) IT industry has been facing headwinds as global clients remain cautious about technology spending amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment. At the same time, the rapid adoption of AI has prompted companies to reassess their traditional business models and workforce requirements.

"The divergence between AI and overall IT hiring is important because it shows where tech companies are still investing. AI is increasingly becoming a core capability area, especially as demand shifts towards more senior and specialised talent," Hitesh Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer of Info Edge, which owns Naukri, said.

The findings reflect a broader shift in hiring priorities across the technology industry, with companies focusing on high-value AI skills while moderating recruitment in conventional software services roles.