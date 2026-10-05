AI can empower India’s farmers, says World Bank chief

“So, we give them a tool that she can speak into a 3G phone, point the camera at the back of a leaf of a diseased plant, and it spits back at you that disease, this insecticide for 25 Rupees from your local cooperative,” Banga said.

He described the technology as a way of “democratizing” access to specialised knowledge for farmers who may otherwise have limited access to agricultural expertise.

Banga argued that the AI debate in advanced economies is largely centred on large language models (LLMs) and generative AI, which require substantial computing power, energy, data, skilled personnel and capital.

“These are five things” that are scarce in many emerging economies, he said, adding that even developed countries face challenges in providing the computing and energy infrastructure required to operate large AI systems at scale.

Instead, he said developing countries could benefit more immediately from smaller, targeted AI applications that address specific problems.

“What's really an opportunity there is what we call small AI, which is predictive tools used to improve the productivity of farmer, of better education and skilling, or of improved capabilities in healthcare,” Banga said.

Banga also offered a contrasting assessment of AI’s potential impact on employment across economies at different income levels.

He said that in developed economies, large language models could potentially affect around one-third of jobs. In middle-income countries, however, the proportion could fall to single digits, while he suggested the immediate impact could be negligible in low-income countries.

His argument is that developing economies still have significant scope to use AI to raise productivity and expand economic opportunities before widespread displacement becomes a major concern.

The discussion also underlined the different challenges facing advanced economies, where AI and robotics could put pressure on established white-collar and manufacturing jobs.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who appeared alongside Banga, cited the legal profession as an example, noting that AI can increasingly handle research and documentation work traditionally assigned to younger lawyers.

Mitsotakis said the combination of AI-driven disruption in white-collar employment and robotics affecting manufacturing could leave sections of the middle class in developed countries with fewer opportunities.

“If you ... have AI going after the white collar jobs, and robotics going after what's left of the manufacturing jobs that doesn't really leave ... a lot of room for optimism regarding the future,” he said.

Banga’s remarks therefore frame AI not only as a potential source of disruption but also as an opportunity for developing economies to use targeted, low-cost applications to address longstanding gaps in access to knowledge, skills and essential services.

With IANS inputs