BRICS calls for IMF, World Bank reforms, hits unilateral tariffs and sanctions

BRICS leaders on Saturday called for sweeping reforms to the global financial architecture to give emerging markets and developing economies a greater voice in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, while strongly criticising unilateral tariffs, trade restrictions and economic sanctions.

In the New Delhi Declaration, the grouping warned that rising protectionism and unilateral trade measures posed a threat to global commerce and supply chains.

“We voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules,” BRICS said.

The bloc warned that trade-restrictive measures could “further reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty into international economic and trade activities”.

BRICS reaffirmed its support for a rules-based multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organization (WTO) and called for the immediate restoration of its dispute-settlement mechanism.

“We strongly advocate for the immediate restoration of an accessible, effective, fully functioning, two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement mechanism as a foundation for trust and predictability for all WTO members,” the declaration said.

It also called for the appointment of new members to the WTO Appellate Body “without further delay”.

The grouping said it would coordinate more closely on WTO reform and work towards strengthening the organisation’s authority, effectiveness and relevance.

BRICS also backed Ethiopia and Iran’s bids to join the WTO and acknowledged China’s move to expand zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic ties.

Opposition to unilateral sanctions

The bloc strongly condemned unilateral economic and secondary sanctions, particularly those not authorised by the UN Security Council.

“We condemn the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law,” the declaration said.