Iran pitches wider use of national currencies in BRICS trade

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, 11 September called for a stronger shift towards the use of national currencies in trade among BRICS members, arguing that diversifying payment channels and sources of financing would make the bloc's economies more resilient to geopolitical and financial shocks.

“One of the most important steps is to expand the use of national currencies in trade among the members,” Pezeshkian said while addressing the BRICS Business Forum in Delhi.

He said the current international financial system was vulnerable to political shocks because of its concentration on a limited number of currencies. Greater use of national currencies, backed by mechanisms to manage currency risks and facilitate reciprocal settlements, could help protect intra-BRICS trade from political pressure, he said.

Pezeshkian said the world was going through a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and supply-chain disruptions, while economic instruments were increasingly being used to exert political pressure.

Iran, he said, believed that economic resilience was not possible without diversifying trade partners, sources of financing and payment channels.

The Iranian president referred to the extensive sanctions faced by his country and said the pressures had entered a more dangerous phase in recent months following what he described as military aggression by the United States and Israel.

He said the experience had demonstrated that economic security could not be separated from national and regional security.