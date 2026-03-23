US-Israel-Iran war: Congress presses Centre to use its leverage as BRICS+ chair

The Congress had last week also criticised the government for not issuing a collective statement on the West Asia conflict as BRICS+ chair, alleging that Modi was “diminishing” the grouping’s standing in a bid to “appease” Trump and preserve his “cosy relationship” with Netanyahu.

Analysts however say that India, however, appears to be walking a tightrope. India has deep strategic ties with both the United States and Israel while also maintaining critical energy and connectivity interests with Iran and the wider Gulf region.

Any overt alignment risks upsetting this delicate balance, particularly at a time when millions of Indian expatriates live and work across West Asia and global oil markets remain volatile.

The conflict, now in its fourth week, shows no signs of easing. Israel has said Iran continued missile strikes early Saturday, while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting 20 drones within hours over its eastern region, home to key oil infrastructure.

Iran, in turn, has targeted energy facilities across the Gulf and issued warnings extending to recreational and tourist sites globally.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is nearing its end. He has warned that the United States could target Iran’s energy infrastructure if Tehran fails to comply. In response, Iran has issued a counter-threat, saying that any attack on its facilities would trigger retaliatory strikes on critical infrastructure—including desalination plants—across West Asia.