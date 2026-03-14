Iran urges India to lead BRICS statement condemning US–Israel strikes

Iran has reached out to India to take the lead in issuing a statement on behalf of BRICS condemning the United States and Israel for their recent strikes on Iranian territory, a request that has placed New Delhi in a delicate diplomatic position as it seeks to avoid taking sides in the escalating conflict in West Asia.

According to sources known to The Indian Express familiar with the matter, Tehran conveyed its expectation that India — currently holding the rotating presidency of BRICS— should issue a statement from the grouping criticising the US and Israeli actions over the past two weeks.

India, however, has so far adopted a cautious approach to the conflict, calling for dialogue and restraint while maintaining contact with leaders across the region.

Modi raises concern over escalation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday night and expressed “deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure”.

In a post on X after the conversation, Modi said he had urged both sides to pursue “dialogue and diplomacy” and reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability.

In recent days, Modi has also spoken with leaders of countries targeted by Iranian missile and drone strikes and condemned the attacks while thanking them for ensuring the safety of Indian citizens.

Jaishankar discusses BRICS issues with Iran

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night, their fourth interaction since hostilities began on 28 February.

In a post on X on Friday, Jaishankar said the two leaders discussed bilateral matters as well as issues related to BRICS.

According to a statement issued by the Iranian government in Persian, Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the situation arising from what Tehran described as “aggressions and crimes” committed by the United States and Israel.

The Iranian readout said Araghchi emphasised Iran’s determination to exercise its “legitimate right to self-defence against the aggressors”.