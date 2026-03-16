Modi diminishing BRICS+ presidency value to appease Trump, Netanyahu: Congress

The Opposition party has also been critical of what it describes as the government’s silence on recent developments in the conflict. Last week, the Congress accused the Centre of failing to respond strongly to the assassination of Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, claiming that the government was reluctant to antagonise its American and Israeli partners.

Ramesh had earlier said that while India had rightly condemned Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Gulf states, it had remained “completely quiet” about the initial US-Israeli assault on Iran.

The Congress has also demanded a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the West Asia crisis and its possible implications for India. However, the party alleged that the government has been “adamantly refusing” to allow such a debate.

Tensions over the issue were visible in Parliament last week when Congress members staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha and protested in the Lok Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction with the statement delivered by external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The party described Jaishankar’s remarks as “vapid” and accused the government’s foreign policy of drifting toward “vassalage”, alleging that Prime Minister Modi’s “(mis)adventurism”, combined with what it called the government’s weakening of the Indian Foreign Service, was exposing the country diplomatically.

The current crisis traces back to 28 February, when the United States and Israel launched a major military strike on Iran, an operation that reportedly resulted in the killing of Iran’s supreme leader.

Responding to concerns in Parliament, Jaishankar made a suo motu statement outlining the government’s position. He said India remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region. The minister also defended the government’s decision to allow an Iranian ship to dock at an Indian port, describing it as a humanitarian measure.

Jaishankar added that the government has been closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia at the highest levels and has already facilitated the evacuation of around 67,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone.

He emphasised that the safety of Indian citizens abroad, along with national interests such as energy security and trade, remains the government’s top priority as the crisis continues to unfold.

With PTI inputs