India–US trade deal: Youth Congress announces ‘Sansad gherao’ demonstration

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has announced plans to stage a ‘Sansad Gherao’ protest on Monday, intensifying its opposition to the Centre’s recently announced trade agreement with the United States, which the organisation claims could undermine India’s economic interests.

The demonstration, expected to draw Youth Congress workers from across the country, will be led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib. Party leaders say the protest aims to spotlight what they describe as the potential risks associated with the proposed India–US trade deal.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, New Delhi, Akshay Lakra, president of the Delhi Youth Congress, said workers from various states would assemble at Jantar Mantar before marching toward Parliament in a symbolic show of dissent against the Centre’s policies.

Lakra warned that the agreement could carry far-reaching consequences for several sectors of the economy. According to him, the Youth Congress intends to raise concerns that the deal may adversely affect farmers and the textile industry while also posing challenges related to the country’s data security.