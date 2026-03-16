India–US trade deal: Youth Congress announces ‘Sansad gherao’ demonstration
Party leaders say protest aims to spotlight what they describe as potential risks associated with the proposed deal
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has announced plans to stage a ‘Sansad Gherao’ protest on Monday, intensifying its opposition to the Centre’s recently announced trade agreement with the United States, which the organisation claims could undermine India’s economic interests.
The demonstration, expected to draw Youth Congress workers from across the country, will be led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib. Party leaders say the protest aims to spotlight what they describe as the potential risks associated with the proposed India–US trade deal.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital, New Delhi, Akshay Lakra, president of the Delhi Youth Congress, said workers from various states would assemble at Jantar Mantar before marching toward Parliament in a symbolic show of dissent against the Centre’s policies.
Lakra warned that the agreement could carry far-reaching consequences for several sectors of the economy. According to him, the Youth Congress intends to raise concerns that the deal may adversely affect farmers and the textile industry while also posing challenges related to the country’s data security.
“The protest aims to draw national attention to the potential risks posed by the trade arrangement,” Lakra said, adding that the organisation believes the deal could weaken domestic economic interests if not carefully examined.
Recalling a previous demonstration, Lakra referred to a protest staged by Youth Congress workers during the AI Impact Summit on 20 February, which he described as an exercise of their democratic right to dissent. During that protest, several IYC members reportedly entered the summit venue wearing white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans criticising the India–US trade deal and other policy issues.
The demonstration led to the detention of IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib, who staged what was described as a “shirtless protest” at the event. He was subsequently released from Tihar Jail on 3 March.
Meanwhile, Youth Congress national secretary and Delhi co-incharge Hevaran Kansana said the organisation anticipates a significant turnout for Monday’s protest. Workers from several states are expected to converge in the capital to participate in the ‘Sansad Gherao’ demonstration, voicing their opposition to the Centre’s policies and the proposed trade agreement.
As the protest gathers momentum, the Youth Congress leadership says it hopes to ignite a broader national conversation on the implications of the trade deal and its potential impact on key sectors of the Indian economy.
With IANS inputs
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