Congress remains committed to welfare, economic empowerment for all: Kharge
Kharge calls the meeting a “comprehensive review with INC Telangana leaders to chart the road ahead and advance Prajala Telangana’s vision”
In the wake of its emphatic triumph in the recent Telangana local body elections, the Congress party convened a high-level review meeting at the residence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to social welfare, economic empowerment, and justice for all.
The meeting, held at Kharge’s 10, Rajaji Marg residence, brought together a distinguished gathering of party leaders, including leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and minister for public enterprises and minority welfare Mohammed Azharuddin, among others.
Taking to X, Kharge described the deliberations as a “comprehensive review with @INCTelangana leaders and ministers to chart the road ahead and advance the vision of Prajala Telangana”. He emphasised that the Congress’s resolve “for social welfare, economic empowerment, and justice for all remains firm and is reflected in our guarantees”, underscoring the party’s dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of every citizen and building a truly inclusive Telangana.
The Telangana Congress’s commanding performance in the 11 February elections reinforced its political standing. Out of 116 municipalities covering 2,582 wards, the party clinched over 1,300 wards, securing chairperson posts in seven of the eight municipalities.
The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) captured a single chairperson post and 700 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 275 wards, signaling its continued presence in the state’s local political landscape.
The resounding victory not only strengthened chief minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership but also reaffirmed the party’s connection with grassroots voters, showcasing Congress’s enduring appeal and its ability to translate governance promises into electoral success.
The meeting at Rajaji Marg marked the party’s intent to carry forward this momentum, translating municipal-level victories into tangible social welfare initiatives and comprehensive development for every corner of Telangana.
With PTI inputs
