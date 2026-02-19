Congress remains committed to welfare, economic empowerment for all: Kharge

In the wake of its emphatic triumph in the recent Telangana local body elections, the Congress party convened a high-level review meeting at the residence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to social welfare, economic empowerment, and justice for all.

The meeting, held at Kharge’s 10, Rajaji Marg residence, brought together a distinguished gathering of party leaders, including leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and minister for public enterprises and minority welfare Mohammed Azharuddin, among others.

Taking to X, Kharge described the deliberations as a “comprehensive review with @INCTelangana leaders and ministers to chart the road ahead and advance the vision of Prajala Telangana”. He emphasised that the Congress’s resolve “for social welfare, economic empowerment, and justice for all remains firm and is reflected in our guarantees”, underscoring the party’s dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of every citizen and building a truly inclusive Telangana.