Cong sweep in Telangana civic polls continues, wins 7 of 8 municipalities

The ruling Congress on Tuesday won chairperson posts in seven of the eight Telangana municipalities where elections were held, while the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) secured one post.

Congress candidates clinched the chairperson positions in Thorrur and Jangaon municipalities after a draw of lots, as both the Congress and the BRS had equal strength in the respective civic bodies.

Elections to 105 of the 116 municipalities were conducted on 11 February, while polling in 11 municipalities was deferred to Tuesday due to various reasons, including pushing and shoving between Congress and BRS workers during the election process.