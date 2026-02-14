Telangana civic poll results a mandate for Congress’ welfare model: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described the party’s performance in Telangana’s local body elections as a clear endorsement of its governance model built on welfare, dignity and inclusive growth.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi thanked party workers and leaders for their efforts. “Heartfelt thanks to every Congress ‘karyakarta’ and leader. This victory belongs to you and to the people of Telangana,” he wrote, reiterating the party’s commitment to building a “Prajala Telangana” where development reaches every household.

The ruling Congress secured close to 60 per cent of the urban local bodies, winning 64 of the 116 municipalities and three of the seven municipal corporations that went to polls. Polling was held on Wednesday, recording over 73 per cent voter turnout, with counting beginning at 8 am on Friday under tight security arrangements.

Across municipalities, the Congress won 1,347 of the 2,582 wards. The principal Opposition, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), secured 717 wards and won 13 municipalities along with three municipal corporations. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished third with 261 wards, while others — including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and independents — claimed 256 wards.