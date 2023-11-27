As hostage-prisoner swap continues, Israel cabinet mulls ceasefire extension

More Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released Monday as Israel’s war cabinet met to decide on a Hamas demand for an extension of the four-day ceasefire until Friday to facilitate more exchanges.

The four-day truce restored some calm and peace to war-torn Gaza and was slated to end Monday. However, as details of a final hostage release were worked out, talks intensified on extending the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to clear logistical hurdles that could have possibly come in the way of the quicker release of hostages and prisoners, media reports said.

Israeli and Palestinian leaders expressed support for extending the truce and freeing more militant-held hostages and Israeli-held prisoners. Israel has long offered to extend the ceasefire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released, USA Today reported on Monday.

Qatar, which played a central role in mediating the agreement, said it too was hoping to extend the truce, which includes the provision for an extension of one extra day for every 10 hostages Hamas is ready to free.