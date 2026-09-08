As world moves away from oil, producer nations face a looming security crisis: Experts

The global transition away from oil could trigger conflict, migration and economic upheaval in vulnerable oil-producing countries unless governments act urgently to help them prepare for falling revenues, a new report by thinktank E3G has warned.

The report identifies countries including Nigeria, Iran, Angola and Algeria as particularly exposed because their governments rely heavily on oil income to fund public services, while their economies lack sufficient diversification and financial reserves to absorb a prolonged decline in revenues.

Global oil demand is expected to plateau over the coming decade, with a peak likely in the early 2030s. As demand falls, producers will compete for a shrinking pool of buyers, with low-cost producers such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates expected to be better placed to retain their market share.

E3G compiled its findings over two years, including through exercises that modelled different scenarios for declining oil demand with more than 100 public servants and experts worldwide.

The report warns that oil revenues could begin falling sharply from 2030. It forecasts an 87% decline in Algeria's oil revenues and a fall of more than 60% in Nigeria.

Oil accounts for more than 40% of government revenue in 17 countries. In Iraq and Libya, it contributes between 70% and 90% of government income, leaving their public finances particularly vulnerable to a sustained fall in demand and prices.

Beth Walker, a co-author of the report, said governments were not adequately preparing for the potential consequences.

“The transition becomes riskier for everyone when oil producers are left to adjust on their own, and oil markets left to manage themselves. Producer fragility becomes a global security risk,” she said.