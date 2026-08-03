As Trump touts peace, Israeli strikes leave 19 dead in Gaza

Even as US President Donald Trump hailed a new Gaza peace initiative as a "monumental step" towards security and stability, the skies over the besieged enclave once again echoed with explosions, as Israeli airstrikes killed at least 19 Palestinians on Sunday, casting a long shadow over the fragile diplomatic momentum.

The dead included entire families whose lives were extinguished within moments. In western Gaza City, an Israeli strike on an apartment in Al-Sousi Tower killed 33-year-old Abdullah Abu Taif, his pregnant wife Abeer Anan, 29, and their five-year-old son, Azzam, medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital told Al Jazeera.

Further south, in al-Qarara near Khan Younis, another air raid reduced a family home to rubble, killing Mahmoud Al-Hams, 38, his wife Fatima, 37, and their young daughter. Three others were injured, hospital officials told Al Jazeera.

The violence swept across the Strip. In central Gaza, Kamu Abu Muailiq, 68, and his wife Huda, 59, died when their home near Deir el-Balah was struck. Elsewhere in the same area, two brothers riding a motorbike were killed in another attack.

In northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, one Palestinian was killed in what witnesses described as a direct strike. In al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, another attack on a displacement tent claimed one life and wounded five others. Israeli drone strikes later targeted tents sheltering displaced families in Gaza City's Remal neighbourhood, killing two people, while a separate strike on a vehicle claimed four more lives.

Palestinian health officials described Sunday's bombardment as the deadliest single day in weeks, underscoring the widening gap between diplomatic declarations and the grim realities unfolding on the ground.