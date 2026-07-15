No safe haven: Gaza’s children continue to pay the price

Children continued to bear the brunt of Israel's relentless assault on Gaza this week, as fresh strikes deepened a humanitarian catastrophe that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives, the Al Jazeera reported.

Across the besieged enclave, tents meant to offer refuge became death traps, hospitals came under fire, aid remained desperately inadequate, and families searching for safety found none.

The latest wave of attacks pushed the number of Palestinians killed since the October ceasefire to at least 1,108, according to Palestinian health authorities. Since Israel's military campaign began in October 2023, the cumulative toll has climbed to 73,231 dead and 173,686 wounded.

Among the week's victims were children whose lives ended amid the ruins of a war with no respite. On 8 July, a strike on a tent in al-Mawasi — an area Israel had designated a "humanitarian zone" — killed a 10-year-old child. The same day, a six-year-old was shot dead in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood, Palestinian health officials said. Days later, on 12 July, nine-year-old Tala Jumaa Abu Matar was killed near the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to medical sources cited by Wafa. Throughout the week, strikes repeatedly hit tents sheltering displaced civilians in al-Mawasi, illustrating how even the places advertised as safe have become perilous.

Aid workers also came under fire. On 9 July, World Central Kitchen driver Ahmad Nasser Saleem was shot dead while transporting coordinated humanitarian assistance from the Karem Abu Salem crossing, the Al Jazeera reported. According to reports, he was killed despite raising his hands, adding another name to the growing list of humanitarian personnel who have lost their lives during the conflict.

Gaza's already shattered healthcare system suffered further blows. On 10 July, an Israeli drone struck the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, wounding medical staff despite the facility lying within an Israeli-controlled "green zone". Gaza's health ministry described the attack as part of what it called Israel's "systematic targeting of health facilities".

Fuel shortages have meanwhile pushed hospitals to the brink of collapse. With 38 medical facilities already destroyed or rendered inoperable, doctors have reportedly been forced to shorten surgeries to conserve dwindling fuel supplies. The health ministry has also warned that laboratories and blood banks face an imminent shutdown, threatening to cripple what remains of Gaza's healthcare network.