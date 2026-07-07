Gaza marks 1,000 days of war amid deepening humanitarian crisis

The Gaza Strip crossed another devastating milestone this week, marking 1,000 days since the war began in October 2023, as relentless violence, a worsening humanitarian catastrophe and growing political uncertainty continued to reshape the Palestinian enclave.

According to Gaza's Government Media Office, over 90 per cent of the territory has been destroyed, leaving entire neighbourhoods in ruins and hundreds of thousands of people displaced, the Al Jazeera reported.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said that 1,072 Palestinians have been killed since the October ceasefire, taking the overall death toll since the start of the conflict to 73,098, the Al Jazeera reported.

The violence showed little sign of easing during the sombre anniversary. Israeli drone strikes and shelling continued across the enclave, with local reports saying at least three Palestinians were killed near al-Hilu station on 1 July, followed by at least seven more deaths over the next two days. Among those killed were a child reportedly struck by a quadcopter-dropped explosive at the Shujayea junction and 10-year-old Tareq Sabah, who died near Khan Younis.

Israeli strikes also repeatedly hit tents sheltering displaced families inside the designated al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, an area previously identified as a refuge for civilians fleeing the fighting.

Humanitarian crisis deepens

Gaza's already fragile healthcare system remains under immense strain, with hospitals struggling to function amid shortages of medicines, medical equipment and fuel.

Patients and their families gathered outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City during the week, demanding that Israel ease restrictions on medical evacuations. Gaza health authorities said more than 20,000 critically ill and wounded people remain on waiting lists for evacuation through the heavily restricted Rafah crossing.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has called for his immediate release, stating that his continued detention violates international human rights obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.