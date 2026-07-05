Ancient monuments in Lebanon, Iran and Gaza bear scars of Israel's war

Nearly four months of Israeli military operations have damaged or destroyed several heritage sites in southern Lebanon, according to the country's culture minister, adding to a pattern of destruction documented in Iran and the Gaza Strip over the past two years.

Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salame told Reuters on 28 June that authorities were still unable to fully assess the damage because Israeli troops continued to occupy a zone roughly 10 km deep into southern Lebanon, preventing officials from accessing affected areas.

Salame said Israel's air and ground campaign, which Israel says is aimed at Iran-backed Hezbollah, had damaged or destroyed revered heritage sites across southern Lebanon.

The most prominent site affected is Tyre, the nearly 5,000-year-old port city in southern Lebanon and a UNESCO World Heritage Site that flourished under the Phoenicians, Greeks, Romans and Byzantines.

According to Reuters, the crown of an ancient column at the UNESCO-listed Al-Bass archaeological site was blown off, while protective barriers installed to shield the ruins from air strikes were themselves hurled into the archaeological area.

UNESCO has expressed concern over the site's state of conservation. Salame has requested that the agency place Tyre on the List of World Heritage in Danger, although the request has yet to be approved.

Medieval landmarks hit

In Nabatieh, Israeli strikes damaged the city's Mamluk-era market, a centuries-old commercial quarter dating back to the medieval Mamluk Sultanate.

Nearby, Beaufort Castle, a Crusader-era fortress dating back around 900 years, also came under direct fire. Israeli forces later captured the site on 31 May despite the ceasefire. Israel has accused Hezbollah of storing weapons inside the castle, an allegation denied by Lebanese authorities.

UNESCO also said it was "deeply alarmed" by reports of damage to the 12th-century Chama Citadel in southern Lebanon and condemned what it described as "unlawful attacks against cultural property". Lebanese authorities and ICOMOS Lebanon said the fortress suffered severe damage during an Israeli air strike on 13 April.

Salame said the destruction extended beyond ancient monuments.

"Heritage is not only Roman and Phoenician antiquities," he told Reuters. "Heritage is also historic buildings, archaeological sites, and buildings with a cultural function."

The Israeli military told Reuters that it does not seek to cause excessive damage to civilian infrastructure, carries out strikes only when militarily necessary and applies a "rigorous approval process" when operations involve sensitive sites.