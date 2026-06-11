Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon; UN to probe alleged violations

At least 16 people were killed in a series of Israeli air strikes across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, as the conflict linked to the wider Iran-Israel confrontation continued to escalate.

According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), nine people were killed in an air strike on Tayr Debba, while three others died in Deir Qanoun en-Nahr. At least one person was killed in the city of Tyre.

Later in the day, an Israeli warplane struck the village of Deir ez-Zahrani, targeting a mosque and a clinic. The attack killed at least three people, NNA reported.

While Israel has maintained that residents were given sufficient warning to evacuate targeted areas, reports from the ground challenge that narrative. Al Jazeera reported that many civilians were unable to leave safely despite Israeli warnings.

Amid growing international concern, United Nations high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk announced that an investigative team would be deployed to Lebanon next week to assess potential violations of international law by all parties involved.