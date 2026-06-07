Israeli attacks in Lebanon and Gaza fuel fears of wider regional conflict

Israeli military operations intensified across the region on Sunday, with three senior Lebanese soldiers killed in strikes in southern Lebanon and at least eight Palestinians reported dead after an attack on a displacement camp in Gaza City.

The fresh violence comes as the wider West Asia conflict threatens to spill further across the Gulf.

In a parallel diplomatic push, Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran carrying what he described as an “important message” from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and military chief Asim Munir to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Islamabad is seeking to revive stalled US-Iran talks and prevent the conflict from escalating further.