Hamas military chief killed in Gaza strike as ceasefire tensions deepen: Israel

Israel on Tuesday said it had killed Mohammed Odeh, commander of Hamas's military wing, in an air strike on Gaza City, days after eliminating his predecessor in a separate operation, as tensions continued despite a ceasefire that has been in place since October.

According to the Israeli military and the Shin Bet internal security agency, the strike targeted buildings allegedly being used by Odeh as a hideout after months of intelligence surveillance to monitor his movements and those of his aides.

“Several buildings in the heart of Gaza City that served as a hideout for him were attacked after months of intelligence surveillance in order to track his movements and the movements of his assistants in the organisation,” a joint statement said.

There was no immediate response from Hamas regarding Israel's claim.

Strike hits busy market district

Local medics and witnesses said at least three Palestinians were killed and dozens injured when multiple missiles struck the upper floors of the al-Kayali building in central Gaza City, one of the area's busiest commercial districts.

The attack occurred as residents were shopping ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Witnesses reported that at least five missiles struck the building almost simultaneously from different directions, causing extensive damage and complicating rescue efforts.

Emergency teams and civil defence personnel rushed to the scene but faced difficulties accessing the upper floors because of the scale of destruction and heavy congestion in surrounding streets.

Israel said it also struck a nearby apartment allegedly belonging to a Hamas member involved in the group's 7 October 2023 attack on southern Israel and described him as part of Odeh's inner circle.

Netanyahu calls Odeh architect of 7 October attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Odeh as “one of the architects of the October 7 massacre”.

“Odeh was responsible for the murder, abduction and wounding of many Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers,” Netanyahu's office said.