At least 11 killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza: Civil Defence

Amid the fragile hush of a tenuous truce, fresh violence swept across the battered Gaza Strip on Sunday, as the enclave’s Civil Defence agency reported that at least 11 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes — a revised toll from an earlier count of nine.

Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said Israeli aircraft struck multiple locations from dawn until midday, shattering the morning calm with waves of explosions. In the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood west of Gaza City, a drone strike hit a group of people, killing one man and wounding several others. Local sources identified the deceased as Sami al-Dahdouh, said to be affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement, though the group offered no immediate comment.

Further north, west of Beit Lahia, another drone strike left three people critically wounded, Basal said, underscoring the breadth of the bombardment.

Earlier in the day, two separate airstrikes claimed 10 lives: one tore through a tent sheltering displaced families in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, while another struck a gathering in Khan Younis in the south. The attacks added to the mounting toll in a territory already scarred by months of relentless conflict.