Indonesia says 8,000 troops to be ready for Gaza peace mission by June
Jakarta signals preparedness for humanitarian deployment under post-war framework, but says final political approval and international mandate still pending
Indonesia’s military has said up to 8,000 troops could be ready by the end of June for a potential peacekeeping and humanitarian deployment in Gaza, marking the first concrete troop preparedness announcement linked to US President Donald Trump’s proposed post-war reconstruction framework.
Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Donny Pramono said the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) had finalised a proposed force structure and preliminary timeline, though the government was yet to take a final political decision on deployment.
“In principle, we are ready to be assigned anywhere. Our troops are fully prepared and can be dispatched at short notice once the government gives formal approval,” Pramono said.
According to the military plan, personnel will undergo health screenings and administrative preparations through February, followed by a force readiness review at month-end. Around 1,000 personnel could be prepared as an advance contingent by April, with the remaining troops ready by June.
Pramono clarified that operational readiness did not guarantee deployment, which would depend on international arrangements and political clearance from Jakarta.
Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that any role in Gaza would remain strictly humanitarian. Officials said Indonesian troops would focus on civilian protection, medical services and reconstruction work, and would not participate in combat operations or activities that could trigger direct confrontation with armed groups.
If approved, Indonesia would become the first country to formally signal troop readiness for the security component of Trump’s “Board of Peace” initiative, conceived as part of a broader post-war plan following a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has held since 11 October after nearly two years of conflict.
Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel and has long backed a two-state solution. Officials have defended potential participation in the initiative by arguing that engagement from within the framework could help safeguard Palestinian interests, particularly as Israel is represented but there is no formal Palestinian seat on the proposed board.
The Southeast Asian country has significant peacekeeping experience and ranks among the top contributors to United Nations missions, including deployments in Lebanon.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines