Indonesia says 8,000 troops to be ready for Gaza peace mission by June

Indonesia’s military has said up to 8,000 troops could be ready by the end of June for a potential peacekeeping and humanitarian deployment in Gaza, marking the first concrete troop preparedness announcement linked to US President Donald Trump’s proposed post-war reconstruction framework.

Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Donny Pramono said the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) had finalised a proposed force structure and preliminary timeline, though the government was yet to take a final political decision on deployment.

“In principle, we are ready to be assigned anywhere. Our troops are fully prepared and can be dispatched at short notice once the government gives formal approval,” Pramono said.

According to the military plan, personnel will undergo health screenings and administrative preparations through February, followed by a force readiness review at month-end. Around 1,000 personnel could be prepared as an advance contingent by April, with the remaining troops ready by June.

Pramono clarified that operational readiness did not guarantee deployment, which would depend on international arrangements and political clearance from Jakarta.