Gaza bleeds: Airstrike kills kids as ceasefire frays under mounting violations

An Israeli airstrike tore through a group of civilians in northern Gaza Strip late Wednesday, killing at least five Palestinians, including three children, in a stark reminder of the fragile calm that continues to unravel, the Al Jazeera reported.

According to local health officials, the strike hit near Al-Qassam mosque in Beit Lahia, reducing a moment of ordinary life to devastation. “Five Palestinians, including three children, were killed,” officials said, adding that the bodies were transported to Al-Shifa Hospital, which confirmed receiving the victims.

The attack comes amid mounting accusations that Israel has repeatedly violated the October ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Gaza’s Government Media Office claims there have been over 2,400 breaches, ranging from targeted strikes and arrests to blockades and what it describes as the forced starvation of civilians.

The human toll of the conflict continues to deepen with each passing day. A report by Save the Children painted a harrowing picture, estimating that more than 20,000 children have been killed over two years of war. The charity said that, on average, at least one child has died every hour — over 1,000 of them infants — while countless others have been left injured, traumatised or separated from their families.