Gaza bleeds: Airstrike kills kids as ceasefire frays under mounting violations
According to local health officials, the strike hit near Al-Qassam mosque in Beit Lahia, reducing a moment of ordinary life to devastation
An Israeli airstrike tore through a group of civilians in northern Gaza Strip late Wednesday, killing at least five Palestinians, including three children, in a stark reminder of the fragile calm that continues to unravel, the Al Jazeera reported.
According to local health officials, the strike hit near Al-Qassam mosque in Beit Lahia, reducing a moment of ordinary life to devastation. “Five Palestinians, including three children, were killed,” officials said, adding that the bodies were transported to Al-Shifa Hospital, which confirmed receiving the victims.
The attack comes amid mounting accusations that Israel has repeatedly violated the October ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Gaza’s Government Media Office claims there have been over 2,400 breaches, ranging from targeted strikes and arrests to blockades and what it describes as the forced starvation of civilians.
The human toll of the conflict continues to deepen with each passing day. A report by Save the Children painted a harrowing picture, estimating that more than 20,000 children have been killed over two years of war. The charity said that, on average, at least one child has died every hour — over 1,000 of them infants — while countless others have been left injured, traumatised or separated from their families.
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Even in the early stages of the war, the scale of devastation had drawn global alarm. António Guterres described Gaza as a “graveyard for children” as far back as November 2023 — a phrase that continues to echo with grim relevance.
The suffering has extended across generations. UN Women reported that, between October 2023 and December 2025, more than 38,000 women and girls were killed, with an average of at least 47 deaths per day. “Those killed were mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends — deeply loved by those around them,” said Sofia Calltorp, the agency’s humanitarian action head, adding that the suffering persists despite the ceasefire.
Since the US-brokered truce came into effect, Gaza’s health ministry says at least 786 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, including 32 deaths this month alone. Among them was Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah, killed in a drone strike west of Gaza City on 8 April.
Humanitarian conditions in the enclave remain dire. Israel has also been accused of restricting the entry of essential supplies — food, medicine and shelter materials — into the territory, where roughly 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million displaced people, are struggling to survive.
Amid the language of ceasefires and diplomacy, the reality on the ground tells a harsher story — of lives cut short, families shattered, and a conflict that continues to exact an unbearable human cost.
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