Three Palestinians killed as Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire

At least three Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to Palestinian medical sources, as fresh violence continued despite the ceasefire agreed in October.

One of the fatalities occurred after an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood of southern Gaza City. Witnesses said two missiles struck the vehicle, leaving nine civilians wounded in addition to the man who was killed. The victim was identified by Palestinian media as 28-year-old Osama Naim Shamlakh.

Al Jazeera reported that in a separate incident, an Israeli strike hit a police post near the at-Twam roundabout in northwestern Gaza City, injuring four police officers. One of the wounded officers, identified as 36-year-old Thaer Ramzi Fayyad, later succumbed to his injuries, according to reports.

The identity and circumstances surrounding the third fatality were not immediately clear.