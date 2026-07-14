Three Palestinians killed as Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire
Drone and air attacks leave at least 15 injured as concerns grow over expanding Israeli-controlled areas in the enclave
At least three Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to Palestinian medical sources, as fresh violence continued despite the ceasefire agreed in October.
One of the fatalities occurred after an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood of southern Gaza City. Witnesses said two missiles struck the vehicle, leaving nine civilians wounded in addition to the man who was killed. The victim was identified by Palestinian media as 28-year-old Osama Naim Shamlakh.
Al Jazeera reported that in a separate incident, an Israeli strike hit a police post near the at-Twam roundabout in northwestern Gaza City, injuring four police officers. One of the wounded officers, identified as 36-year-old Thaer Ramzi Fayyad, later succumbed to his injuries, according to reports.
The identity and circumstances surrounding the third fatality were not immediately clear.
Israeli strikes were also reported elsewhere in the enclave. In the southern city of Khan Younis, an air raid struck a tent housing displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi area. Those injured were taken to Nasser Hospital for treatment.
Another attack targeted a vehicle on al-Rashid Street in the central town of az-Zawayda, with casualties transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.
Elsewhere, a young man sustained minor injuries after an apartment in the Maghazi refugee camp was hit. Israeli military vehicles also opened fire towards residential areas east of the Bureij refugee camp and near the Halawa displacement camp in eastern Jabalia. No casualties were reported in those incidents.
Residents also expressed concern over what they described as a further expansion of Israeli-controlled territory inside Gaza. Concrete barriers marking areas under Israeli military control were reportedly moved to within around 200 metres of Salah al-Din Street, the enclave's main north-south road, in Gaza City's Shujayea neighbourhood.
The move has heightened fears among Palestinians that civilians travelling along the route could come under fire as the boundary shifts.
The latest violence comes amid continuing allegations that the ceasefire agreement reached in October has been repeatedly violated. Gaza health authorities say more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed and over 3,500 injured in incidents they describe as ceasefire violations since the truce came into effect.
Israel has not immediately commented on Monday's reported strikes.