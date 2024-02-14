As world faces hunger crisis, India decries primacy of open markets in foodgrains

India has decried the primacy of the concept of open markets in foodgrains amid warnings from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of a looming “hellscape of hunger” for the world’s poorest.

“Open Markets must not become an argument to perpetuate inequity and promote discrimination” in the availability of foodgrain, India’s Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj told the Security Council on Tuesday.

It is “necessary for all of us to adequately appreciate the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to foodgrains”, she said at the meeting on the impact of climate change and food insecurity on international peace.

“Addressing global food insecurity should begin by choosing peace, cooperation and multilateralism, and working together to find common solutions through dialogue and diplomacy”, she said.

At the height of the foodgrain crisis resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the blockade of the Black Sea by Moscow, for example, India faced pressures to lift its restrictions on foodgrains and let them flow into the open markets where developed nations can corral supplies, while New Delhi was following a policy of selectively sending them to countries of the Global South in need.

“India had provided food aid to several countries, including in our neighbourhood and Africa to strengthen food security”, Kamboj noted. “We've also extended assistance to the people of Afghanistan, Myanmar and Palestine”.

This was in keeping with India’s ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumabakam” which sees the world as one family.

Guterres, who spoke earlier, said, “A global food crisis is creating a hellscape of hunger and heartache for many of the world’s poorest people and the climate crisis is accelerating with a deadly force – last year was the hottest ever”.

“Climate chaos and food crises are serious and mounting threats to global peace and security,” he said.