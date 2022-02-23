Ashraf Ghani removed from UN Heads of State List

The statement said that as Naeemi recovered, he became the Charge d'affaires and Faiq will continue working in his previous role.



Speaking to TOLO News on Tuesday, Faiq said Atmar's letter to the UN was not accepted and Ghani's and Atmar's name have been removed from the UN system.



"Atmar's letter and his attempt to introduce a new acting head of mission led the UN departments, including legal and political sections, to assess the letter. Then, it was decided that the former government was not official after its collapse on August 15 and that the letter was not considered. This also led to the removal of their names from the UN system," Faiq said.