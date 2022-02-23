UN Chief says people must come first during pandemic recovery

Additionally, the Secretary-General emphasised the pressing need for climate action, recalling that countries are "dramatically off-target" when it comes to limiting global warming.



He said that putting people first means renewing the social contract and making massive investments in their future well-being.



Among the key topics of discussion at the forum are the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for a Just Transition, which the UN Chief launched in September 2021.



The goal is to create at least 400 million jobs, especially in the "green" and care sectors, and to extend social protection to nearly 4 billion people who currently are without coverage.



Guterres urged countries to act now to achieve a just recovery, stating that the balance between a global breakthrough and a global breakdown depends on choices made today.