Over 1,500 UN staff to remain in Ukraine

Despite the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, the UN is committed to staying with about 1,500 staff, some 100 of them in the the country's conflict-hit east where Russia has recognised the two breakaway rebel regions as independent states, a spokesman for the world body said.



"As a result of the evolving situation on the ground, we've allowed for temporary relocation of some nonessential staff and some dependents," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



"At the same time, we have more staff coming in ... to support our operations.



"We are continuing to be committed to staying and delivering in Ukraine, especially in Eastern Ukraine," Dujarric said. "Our operations continue to be fully operational," Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.