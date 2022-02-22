Biden to issue order after Russia recognises independence of Ukraine's breakaway territories

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that US President Joe Biden will soon sign an executive order banning Americans from doing business in the two Ukrainian regions that Russia has recognised as independent states.



"President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order (EO) that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," Psaki said in the statement, using the Russian abbreviation of the "Donetsk People's Republic" and the "Lugansk People's Republic," two self-declared republics founded by anti-government militia groups in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts during the height of the armed conflicts in eastern Ukraine in 2014, Xinhua news agency reported.



"This EO will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," Psaki said on Monday.