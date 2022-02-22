UN chief 'concerned' over Russia's decision on Donetsk, Lugansk

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his deep concern over Russia's decision on the status of Donetsk and Lugansk of Ukraine.



The secretary-general is "greatly concerned" by the decision by the Russian Federation related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.



Through a statement attributable to Dujarric, the UN chief called for "peaceful settlement" of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in accordance with the Minsk Agreements, as endorsed by the Security Council in resolution 2202 (2015).



"The secretary-general considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," said the statement.