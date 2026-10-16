Asian American caucus blames Trump administration for fuelling anti-South Asian hate

Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus leaders blamed Trump administration rhetoric and policies for fuelling anti-South Asian hatred

The statement followed a foiled plot targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois; the FBI announced the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect

Democrats and Republicans condemned the plot and called for stronger protection of communities and places of worship

Leaders of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) have blamed the Trump administration’s rhetoric, appointments and policies for encouraging anti-South Asian hatred, following a foiled mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois.

The caucus said the planned attack demonstrated the danger posed by white supremacist extremism and should be understood against a wider backdrop of racist messaging and threats to minority communities.

Its statement was signed by Chair Grace Meng, First Vice Chair Mark Takano, Second Vice Chair Jill Tokuda, Whip Ami Bera, Freshman Representative Suhas Subramanyam and Chair Emerita Judy Chu.

“We also cannot ignore the Trump administration’s role in peddling anti-South Asian hate,” the lawmakers said.

They criticised the appointment of an individual they said had made racist remarks about Chinese and Indian people, as well as what they described as white supremacist messaging on official government accounts. The statement did not identify the appointee or specify the accounts.