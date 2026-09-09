The Eiffel Tower fallout: Increase in racism, anti-immigrant sentiment feared

The Indian diaspora in Paris has expressed concern that the incident could fuel anti-immigrant and anti-India sentiment in France and across Europe. “The Eiffel Tower affair must not serve as a pretext for more racism. The BAPS is a retrograde sect, politically linked to the Indian far right. BAPS does not represent all Hindus and certainly does not represent India,” Indian Alliance Paris, an organisation of Indian students, researchers and professionals based in Paris, posted on social media.

“IAP (Indian Alliance Paris) fully supports the Eiffel Tower staff who have gone on strike in response to discriminatory measures imposed on women by management, which yielded to demands made by the BAPS organization. This BAPS temple is no ordinary place of worship. Modi spoke about it, Macron facilitates its regressive whims. Pécresse came to inauguration and spoke of its strategic importance,” said the Alliance in a post.

Lawyer and NCP (Sharad Pawar) spokesperson Anish Gawande told a French TV channel on 8 September that the Eiffel Tower controversy is more than an isolated dispute. There is considerable ambiguity in India today over the boundary between private religious activity and state-sanctioned activity. He wondered why Indian diplomats ere present at the BAPS events and why did PM Modi in his address evoke India-France relations if it was a purely private event. BAPS, he pointed out, has invited allegations about its social, labour and political practices abroad.

The Eiffel Tower controversy may acquire a political life beyond BAPS itself, he warned, particularly if it becomes material for far-right narratives about immigrants, religion, and national identity in France. The controversy, he said, should prompt scrutiny of how the project was facilitated, how land was allocated, whether French labour laws were respected, and where the boundaries between religious organisations and state power were drawn.