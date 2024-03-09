Asif Ali Zardari elected as Pakistan’s president for 2nd time

Asif Ali Zardari, who served as president from 2008 to 2013, was supported by the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The new president would replace Arif Alvi, whose five-year term ended last year. However, Arif Alvi continued since the new electoral college was not yet formed.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Asif Ali Zardari, who is a presidential candidate, will once again become president.

In a post on X, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "Sardar bana that Zardari, phir sadar banega Zardari. Dam mast Qalandar Zardari."