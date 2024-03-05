Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif orders 'immediate' talks with IMF

Pakistan's new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has ordered "immediate" talks with the IMF for an extended fund facility for his cash-strapped country, saying that improving the state of the economy would be the top priority of his government, which has received the "mandate".

In January, Pakistan received over $700 million as the second tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the existing $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) agreed in June 2023, when Pakistan was slowly drifting towards default.

Pakistan has not completed receipt of the last $6.5 billion IMF bailout package, and therefore, the first task of the new government will be to sit with the Washington-based global lender to get the last loan tranche of $1.2 billion.

The official handle of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president on Monday, 4 March, posted in Urdu on X that a few hours after the swearing-in of Prime Minister Sharif, a meeting was held regarding "the restoration of the country's economy". He was briefed by the finance secretary on the occasion.

The prime minister directed him to "immediately proceed" with the talks with the IMF regarding the extended funds facility, it said.

Sharif also directed his administration to prepare an action plan on an emergency basis to restore the economic situation.