Pakistan: Elections boost Imran Khan loyalists as businesses bail out of troubled economy

Loyalists of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan — including a few political nobodies — have defied all odds and emerged triumphant, beating political juggernauts in the high-stakes general elections held on 8 February, a media report said.

While Khan’s loyalists emerged victorious, many of those who 'betrayed' him were at the receiving end of a drubbing, despite having the support of the country's most powerful circles, the Express Tribune reported.

The PTI became the target of the state’s wrath after the 9 May 2023 attacks on national security installations nationwide. Every effort was made to literally erase Khan’s party from the political arena by jailing its top leadership and workers, forcing them to change loyalties or give up politics, and imposing a media blackout on their activities, the report said.

Bottom line: it became extremely difficult to stay loyal to Khan. Prominent among those who ditched him was Pervez Khattak, former chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, who jumped ship to form a splinter group by the name of PTI-Parliamentarians.

Sugar cartel boss Jahangir Tareen — who was once in Khan's inner circle — also cobbled together the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), apparently at the behest of the powers that be, to woo PTI deserters.

However, both parties have received a humiliating drubbing in the elections. Though the final results are as yet unclear owing to allegations of rigging flying back and forth and possible repolling in several seats.