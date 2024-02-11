Election Commission of Pakistan orders repolling amid rigging allegations
Amid allegations of rigging in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan has ordered repolling at certain polling booths.
On 15 February, repolling will be held at 26 polling stations of NA-88, PS-18 and at 25 polling stations of PK-90, Dawn reported.
The repolling on the abovementioned stations was ordered after a mob allegedly set fire to polling material at the returning officer's office, unidentified people confiscated polling material and damage caused to polling material by terrorists, the ECP said.
The poll watchdog has also sought a report from the district regional officer within three days regarding alleged vandalism at one polling station of NA-242 (Karachi Keamari-I).
