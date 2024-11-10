At least 1.3 million people displaced in Lebanon, neighbouring countries
Blockade in Gaza has created a devastating crisis with both short-term and long-term consequences
The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict, has led to the displacement of over 1.3 million people both internally and externally.
The staggering figure highlights the immense challenges facing both Lebanon and its neighboring countries.
Internally displaced people are seeking refuge in various parts of Lebanon, overwhelming already strained infrastructure, while others are fleeing to nearby countries such as Syria, Jordan, and beyond.
These movements have led to a rapid increase in demand for basic necessities like food, water, medical care, and shelter, complicating the efforts of humanitarian organisations trying to provide aid.
Evacuation orders continue to be issued, and the need for international assistance is critical as many of these displaced people face harsh conditions, including limited access to healthcare, education, and security.
The updated death toll from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas (and Hezbollah’s involvement in some areas) is indeed harrowing, with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reporting a sharp increase in fatalities compared to the 2006 Lebanon War.
The fact that the death toll has risen by 58 per cent compared to the 1,900 people killed during that 34-day conflict underscores the scale and intensity of the current violence.
“Across the country, at least 71 people were killed in airstrikes on 1 November alone,” OCHA said, warning that the conflict has reached a “critical point”.
OCHA has indeed raised alarms over the worsening humanitarian situation in Lebanon, particularly as intensified Israeli airstrikes and displacement orders continue to exacerbate the crisis.
Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza, particularly in the North Gaza governorate, is deeply alarming, with OCHA reporting that for almost a month, all attempts by aid teams to deliver food and essential supplies to people in besieged areas have been blocked by Israeli authorities.
This is part of the ongoing blockade that has severely limited the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza since the start of the conflict in October 2023.
The blockade of Gaza, combined with ongoing military operations, has created a devastating crisis with both short-term and long-term consequences.
The international community faces immense challenges in responding effectively, but humanitarian aid remains a critical need for the survival of Gaza's population during this unprecedented crisis.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines