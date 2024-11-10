At least 1.3 million people displaced in Lebanon, neighbouring countries

The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict, has led to the displacement of over 1.3 million people both internally and externally.

The staggering figure highlights the immense challenges facing both Lebanon and its neighboring countries.

Internally displaced people are seeking refuge in various parts of Lebanon, overwhelming already strained infrastructure, while others are fleeing to nearby countries such as Syria, Jordan, and beyond.

These movements have led to a rapid increase in demand for basic necessities like food, water, medical care, and shelter, complicating the efforts of humanitarian organisations trying to provide aid.

Evacuation orders continue to be issued, and the need for international assistance is critical as many of these displaced people face harsh conditions, including limited access to healthcare, education, and security.