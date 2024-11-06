Lebanon renews ceasefire call, complains to UNSC over Israel's attacks, Hezbollah rockets hit Israel airport

Lebanon on Wednesday renewed its call for a ceasefire and submitted a new complaint to the UN Security Council regarding Israel's attacks on the country. The ongoing and escalating Israeli attacks against Lebanon have turned into "crimes" against humanity and civilisation and a violation of all international charters and laws, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said at a cabinet meeting, according to a statement released by the Lebanese council of ministers.

"Our position and decision are to preserve Lebanon's dignity and to ensure respect for national sovereignty by air, sea, land, and international resolutions; we will not tolerate any breach or attack," he said. Mikati emphasised the need to stop the war, fully implement UN Resolution 1701, and elect a new president so that the country could start with the reconstruction process, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese ministry of foreign affairs and emigrants submitted a new complaint to the UN Security Council regarding Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

A statement released by the ministry said in the new complaint, Lebanon condemned Israel's continued aggression against it, the violation of its sovereignty, the ground incursion into its territory, the committing of more "massacres", and the continuous and systematic destruction of border villages.