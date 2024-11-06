Netanyahu sacks defence minister Yoav Gallant, moves up Israel Katz

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed foreign minister Israel Katz to succeed Yoav Gallant as defence minister, while Gideon Sa'ar becomes the new foreign minister, the prime minister's office said on 5 November, Tuesday, in a statement.

Netanyahu said that he was removing defence minister Yoav Gallant from his position and replacing him with Israel Katz, citing a "crisis of trust" that "gradually deepened".

He said that they disagreed on the management of the war and that Gallant made decisions and statements that contradicted cabinet decisions.

The decision comes amid stress in Netanyahu's coalition over the draft of ultra-Orthodox leaders. Gallant on Monday, 4 November, approved the drafting of 7,000 more Haredim into the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Netanyahu also accused Gallant of indirectly aiding Israel's enemies.

"I made many attempts to bridge these gaps, but they kept getting wider," he said.

"They also came to the knowledge of the public in an unacceptable way, and worse than that, they came to the knowledge of the enemy — our enemies enjoyed it and derived a lot of benefit from it."

Netanyahu added that most members of the government agree with him.

Katz, the new Israel defence minister, is described as a long-time ally and loyalist of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A member of Netanyahu's ruling Likud Party, in which he was previously president of the party's convention, Katz has held multiple cabinet roles, going back to 2003.

As foreign minister, Katz drew international attention for his pointed attacks on world leaders and international organisations that had expressed opposition to Israeli military actions, particularly in Gaza.