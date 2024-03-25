With Guterres in Egypt, Israel FM says UN is 'anti-Israeli'

Israel's foreign minister said the United Nations had become an "anti-Israeli body" under the leadership of Antonio Guterres, as the UN secretary general reiterated his calls for a cease-fire while visiting Gaza's border on Saturday.

The heavy civilian toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel battles Hamas militants, has sparked outrage among the international community while relations between the UN and Israel have continued to deteriorate.

UN 'emboldens terror,' Katz says

"Under his leadership, the UN has become an anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli body that shelters and emboldens terror," Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

His social media comments came as Guterres was visiting the region.

The UN chief spoke on the Egyptian side of the border, not far from the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israel has pledged to launch a ground assault. More than half of Gaza's total population of some 2.1 million has taken refuge in Rafah. Foreign nations, including Israel's close allies, have warned Benjamin Netanyahu's government against attacking Rafah.

"Any further onslaught will make things even worse, worse for Palestinian civilians, worse for hostages and worse for all people in the region," Guterres said.

"Now more than ever, it is time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," he said in a statement after visiting the crossing. "It is time to silence the guns. Palestinians in Gaza, children, women, men, remain stuck in a non-stop nightmare," Guterres added.