Gaza: Why Netanyahu a "major obstacle" to peace per US senator Chuck Schumer

Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer gave a 40-minute speech on the Senate floor, during which he strongly criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for "tolerating the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows."

Meanwhile, an aid vessel carrying 200 tons of much-needed food aid is due to arrive in Gaza on Thursday, 14 March.

In Washington, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on three Israeli settlers and two Israeli settler outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile in the Red Sea, a new Houthi attack on the Gulf of Aden did not affect any vessels, according to the US Central Command.

Here's a roundup of the latest in the Israel-Hamas war and its impact on the region for Thursday, March 14: