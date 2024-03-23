UN chief calls for probe into suspected Israeli drone hit targeting four Gaza civilians

"He calls for a thorough, independent and credible investigation into these events."

Guterres stressed that all parties to the war must comply with international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack, said Haq.

The footage obtained by an international media outlet shows that four men, who appeared to be unarmed, were walking on a road. An Israeli drone launched an attack on them in which two men were killed instantly and a survivor was seen walking ahead in an effort to escape. He was hit in a second attack. The other man was seen staggering on the road and was hit by yet another missile.