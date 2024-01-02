Israel's top court rejects key part of Netanyahu's reforms

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday, 1 January struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.

In the 8-7 majority decision, the court narrowly voted to overturn a law passed in July that prevents judges from overturning government decisions they deem "unreasonable."

Opponents had argued that Netanyahu's efforts to remove the standard of reasonability would open the door to corruption and questionable government appointments.

Monday's ruling said the amendment to the constitution had deprived the court of the opportunity to take action against "inappropriate" decisions by the government, the prime minister or individual ministers.

The judgment states that the amendment could have "caused serious and unprecedented damage to the core characteristics of the State of Israel as a democratic state."

Government critics hail ruling

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said on social media that "the Supreme Court faithfully fulfilled its role in protecting the citizens of Israel, and we give it our full backing."

Lapid said the ruling "closes a difficult year of strife that has torn us apart from within and led to the worst catastrophe in our history."

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, which helped organize protests against Netanyahu's judicial reforms, also called the ruling "a tremendous public victory for those who seek democracy."

"Only an unreasonable government, one that acts unreasonably, that makes unreasonable moves, abolishes the reasonablility standard," the group's chair, Eliad Shraga, said.