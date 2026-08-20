At least 15 killed in Kyiv as Russian strikes expose Ukraine’s air defence shortage

At least 15 people have been killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv, local authorities said on Thursday, as Ukraine warned that shortages of air defence missiles are leaving the capital increasingly vulnerable to Russian attacks.

The overnight barrage struck residential buildings, warehouses and other infrastructure across the Ukrainian capital. A children's hospital and a school were also damaged, while thousands of properties lost power.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 168 drones and 44 missiles in the attack, mainly targeting Kyiv. Air defences shot down 146 drones and 39 cruise missiles, but the Air Force's morning update indicated that none of the ballistic missiles fired during the attack had been intercepted.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the death toll was directly linked to shortages of air defence missiles supplied by Ukraine's Western allies.

“As long as Ukraine does not have enough anti-ballistics, Russia will not seriously think about peace,” Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

He said Patriot interceptor missiles were being used up faster than they could be replaced.

“The interceptors for the Patriots have not yet been replaced, and they are needed every day. Each additional missile saves the lives of our people,” he said.

Kyiv appeals for more Western support

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to Ukraine's international partners for additional military assistance.

“We need ammunition, anti-missile systems — we need support from our partners,” Klitschko told the BBC while visiting a damaged apartment building in the Solomianskyi district.

Emergency workers searched through rubble as residents stood outside damaged homes. Cars were destroyed and a facility supplying heating to nearby apartment blocks was badly damaged.

A local school also suffered damage, with windows blown out and debris covering its playing fields.

The strikes began around midnight as air raid sirens sounded across the capital. Parts of the Kyiv region were plunged into darkness after the attacks disrupted electricity supplies.

Friday will be observed as a day of mourning in the city, officials said.