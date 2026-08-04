Russia-Ukraine war escalates as drone strikes leave deadly trail on both sides

A fresh wave of violence has swept across the Russia-Ukraine battlefield, leaving at least 22 people dead as both sides traded attacks, with civilian areas once again caught in the crossfire, the Al Jazeera reported.

In Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, seven people, including three children, were killed after drone debris crashed into the resort village of Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said. Nearly 40 others were wounded in the attack, which authorities described as one of the deadliest recent strikes on the region.

The toll also climbed in Moscow-occupied Crimea, where Russia-appointed officials reported four deaths and two injuries following attacks on the peninsula. In the border region of Belgorod, acting Governor Alexander Shuvaev said four civilians were killed and 17 others injured in separate incidents.

Across the border in Ukraine, Russian strikes continued to leave a trail of destruction. In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, three people, including an emergency responder and his eight-year-old son, were killed after a Russian attack ignited a fire at a petrol station, damaging the facility and nearby vehicles.