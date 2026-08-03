Ukraine: Russian glide bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures over 30

Russian warplanes dropped eight glide bombs on residential neighbourhoods in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia within 90 minutes, killing one person and injuring 31 others, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Monday, 3 August.

The strikes on Sunday evening killed a 71-year-old woman and wounded 31 people, including a 16-year-old girl. The bombardment also damaged 22 apartment buildings across four districts of the city, Fedorov said.

Russia has relied extensively on glide bombs throughout the war, adapting Soviet-era bombs with guidance systems to create precision weapons capable of carrying up to 3,000 kg of explosives. The munitions leave massive craters, and Ukraine currently has no effective means of intercepting them.

The attack came amid continued Russian missile and drone strikes on civilian areas across Ukraine, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to renew his appeal for additional US-made Patriot air defence systems.

'The world has Patriot missiles. What matters now is for our partners to make the political decision to provide the necessary packages,' Zelenskyy wrote on social media. 'The United States knows what we need. Europe knows what we need. Anti-ballistic missiles must protect people — not sit in stockpiles.'